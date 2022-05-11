Nestree Market Capitalization Achieves $47.14 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Nestree has a market cap of $47.14 million and $3.36 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,140.50 or 1.00006337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

