NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetEase were worth $81,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,750. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

