Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $112,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $307,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 205.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $175.08. 147,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,384,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.