New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

New Mountain Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 369,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

