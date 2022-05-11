New Relic (NEWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. New Relic has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,159. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $618,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.56.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

