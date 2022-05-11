New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Purchases $141,625.00 in Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,316,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,915,843.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

New York City REIT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 54,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.38. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -13.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter worth $249,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter worth $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New York City REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

