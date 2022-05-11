NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU opened at $328.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.71. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $378.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $119,459,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NewMarket by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 2.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 131,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NewMarket by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in NewMarket by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.