Newscrypto Price Down 53.9% Over Last 7 Days (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and $2.70 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00554195 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,355.17 or 2.05439167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.82 or 0.07137249 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

