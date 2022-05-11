NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after acquiring an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,590,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

