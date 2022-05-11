NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NGL opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.22.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

