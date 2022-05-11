Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in phase 3 clinical trial.

