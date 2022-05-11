Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICXF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Nicox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in phase 3 clinical trial.

