Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wedbush

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.09.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,515,000 after buying an additional 1,100,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,094,000 after buying an additional 204,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,535,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.