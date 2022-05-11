Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 719,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.