Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Update

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the April 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.0 days.
NMEHF remained flat at $$23.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. Nomura Real Estate has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $25.25.
