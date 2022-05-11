Nord Finance (NORD) Price Down 58.3% This Week

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 41.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $486,321.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00552877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,674.31 or 2.00636662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.36 or 0.07052235 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,375,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

