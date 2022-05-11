Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.85. 11,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,133,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.