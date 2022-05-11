NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.64

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.69, with a volume of 67451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

