Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Novanta updated its Q2 guidance to $0.69 to $0.73 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.
Shares of NOVT opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Novanta has a 12-month low of $114.31 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79.
NOVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
