Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is Cullen Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,010 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $245,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,393. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

