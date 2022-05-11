Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.94

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33.
About Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novonix (NVX)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.