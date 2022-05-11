Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.59 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 802,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,742. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

