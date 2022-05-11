Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.51 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 802,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

