Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NUW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 28,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

