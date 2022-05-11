Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NAZ stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,513. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 43,635 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.