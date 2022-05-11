Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 219,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $434,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

