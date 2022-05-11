Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of JRO stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 111,242 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.