Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NIQ opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

