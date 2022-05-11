Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 32,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,070. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.