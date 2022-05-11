Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 4481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.