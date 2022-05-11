Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 4481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.