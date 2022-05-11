Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NRK opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

