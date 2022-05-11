Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NUO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 171,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

