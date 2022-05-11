Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, an increase of 692.6% from the April 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of JRS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 101,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,356. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $107,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.