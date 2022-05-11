Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Announces Earnings Results

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Nuvei updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. 5,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

