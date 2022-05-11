NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03.

Get NVE alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NVE by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NVE by 326.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEC. TheStreet downgraded NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NVE (Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.