NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,201.01

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4,201.01 and last traded at $4,201.01, with a volume of 134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,274.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,570.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5,073.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

