Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 3.11 and last traded at 3.11, with a volume of 50925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.37.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.26.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after purchasing an additional 529,547 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 239,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

