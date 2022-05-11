Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,723,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
