Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.

Shares of OTLY opened at 2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 2.82 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,723,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

