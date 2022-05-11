Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $321,886.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00555850 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.12 or 2.05774510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00031216 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,068.49 or 0.07098158 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

