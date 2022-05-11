Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $25,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.54. 11,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.