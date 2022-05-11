Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $25,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.54. 11,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

