OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 314.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 268.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

