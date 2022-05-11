OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after buying an additional 704,373 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.72.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

