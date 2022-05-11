OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,227,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,075,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,546,000 after acquiring an additional 438,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 5,566.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after buying an additional 377,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

SGMS stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

