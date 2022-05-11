OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.24. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $958,124.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,799,585 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.