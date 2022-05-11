OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 70,087 FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.30% of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFT opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

