OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

