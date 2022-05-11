OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000.

Shares of BMAY opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

