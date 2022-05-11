OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,166 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

