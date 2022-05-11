OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 25,134 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,134 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.