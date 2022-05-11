OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $292.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.89. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

