OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.62% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

SVOL opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61.

